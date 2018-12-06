It's National Women Learn to Surf Week and the Schlitterbahn Riverpark & Resort in Corpus Christi is celebrating with the help of a mother-daughter duo of inland surfing champions.

Cathy and Morgan Seabert will be on hand this week to teach women how to surf on the water park's inland surf ride, the Boogie Bahn. The goal is to raise the profile of women in the sport and celebrate women who surf.

