Mother of murdered Kingsville teen seeking justice for her son

Conde's mother, Yvonne Cortez, found his body in a home at 16th Street and Hancock on July 13 of this year. She is now fighting for justice for her son.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — It has been almost two months since Juan Conde, 17, was found shot to death in Kingsville.

So far, no one has been arrested for the crime.

Conde's mother, Yvonne Cortez, found his body in a home at 16th Street and Hancock on July 13 of this year. She is now fighting for justice for her son.

"Very frustrated and very hurt because they already hurt my son, they can definitely go hurt other people," Yvonne said.

Conde's aunt, Maggie Cortez, said the family wants closure.

"Our town is very small and someone has to break, we need the closure, I don't feel like he is resting right now," Maggie said.

Kingsville Police Chief Rick Torres said his department continues to follow up on leads in the case but said he could not comment and further.

Anyone who has information in this case is encouraged to call the Kingsville Police Department at 361-592-4636.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.