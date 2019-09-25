ROBSTOWN, Texas — The mother of a Robstown toddler found dead two years ago from unexplained injuries is speaking out for the first time since murder charges against her were dropped.

Authorities said DNA evidence proved that 20-year-old Chasity Herrera was not responsible for the death of her own daughter. Charges against Herrera were dismissed, as well as the charges against her ex-boyfriend at the time.

Herrera said she is still suffering from depression and is now angry about charges being dropped against her ex-boyfriend in the case.

"My daughter was my best friend, and I try to stay strong," Herrera said.

Herrera spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time about the death of her daughter, Arabella. Arabella was found unresponsive in her bed inside the apartment they shared with her ex-boyfriend, Daniel Ortiz, back in December of 2017. Herrera was initially charged in her daughter's death.

"Nobody else had access to the home but him," Herrera said. "All the windows were shut. Everything was closed. He was the only one to be able to be in at home."

Herrera said she believes Ortiz is to blame for her daughter's death.

"I know the truth, and I want him to pay for what he did to my daughter, the legal way," Herrera said.

Charges against Herrera were dismissed by the Nueces County District Attorney's Office back in July of 2018. Ortiz was then charged with murder, and in July of this year, the charges against him were also dismissed. The Nueces County District Attorney's Office cited insufficient evidence.

3News reached out to Ortiz at his last known address, but there was no answer at the door.

"The evidence shows he's guilty and I think there should be something done," Herrera said. "I think there should be another investigation done. I want another investigation done. Robstown failed my daughter. He put me away for eight months without an explanation, without proof, and they let him out within 200 days."

In response, the Robstown Police Department chief said his department did a thorough investigation.

Herrera's father is hoping the family will eventually see some justice.

Herrera said instead of celebrating her daughter's fourth birthday. She is still trying to get enough money to put a headstone on Arabella's grave at Memorial Park.

