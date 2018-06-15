A family searched for answers after Yvonne Villanueva's body was discovered on the side of the road in Petronilla, on June 13. Villanueva was initially reported missing on Sunday, June 10th; her sister Lynn hadn't heard from her all day. Lynn said although they recently lost touch, they sent each other texts at least once every day.

"When I didn't get those texts I knew something was wrong," she said.

In the past months, Villanueva allegedly hung out with a 49-year-old man named Trinidad Perez. They say he threatened Villanueva but the two maintained a relationship. Lynn, Yvonne's sister, met Perez and instantly knew something was off about him. Now, law enforcement officials are searching for Perez as a suspect in Yvonne's death.

"My sister was everything to me, she was my only sister, my baby sister," Lynn said.

Yvonne left behind three children who are all under the age of ten. Earlier this year, they lost their father in a car accident in Corpus Christi. Yvonne didn't have custody of her children, but family members stated she did everything in her power to regain custody. Lynn said the children are staying with their father's parents.

Yvonne's mother, Linda Valent said she tried to get her daughter to stop seeing Perez; she claimed he would continuously threaten her.

"I can't believe this is happening. I told her to leave that ugly man," an emotional Valent said.

"He's gonna kill me, he's gonna kill me, and she would tell me that, and I would tell her like no he's not and I should have believed her," Lynn added.

As the family mourns the devastating loss, they also hope justice is served for Yvonne. Police ask anyone who may have information on the case to contact them at (361) 886-2600. The Valents have also set up a GoFundMe Account to cover funeral costs and help Yvonne's children.

A benefit luncheon will be held on Saturday, June 16th at 1657 Sandalwood Drive, tickets are $7 each.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII