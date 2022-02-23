Mother raises concerns following medical examiners office investigation, still waiting on son's final autopsy report

There's also a claim that both Lyden and Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Adel Shaker signed off on a botched autopsy.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local mom spoke out about the fallout from the investigation at the Nueces County Medical Examiners Office.

Maria Krauskopf went in front of Nueces County Commissioners on Wednesday saying she still doesn't know the official cause of her sons death.

She told commissioners that her son Elliott passed away in December of 2021, and was one of the first people that received an autopsy by Sandra Lyden.

But she didn't learn that information through officials, she discovered it through hearsay.

"Here today to ask why I was not notified or for that matter, I don't know if the other 32 families were not notified that their loved ones were autopsied by Lyden," Krauskopf said.

As 3News reported, Lyden was fired from her position last month. The same day investigators seized 33 files from her office.

Lyden was accused of practicing without a license.

There's also a claim that both Lyden and Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Adel Shaker signed off on a botched autopsy.

"I still don't know the cause of my son's death and even if, and when I do get the final report I will always have doubt and mistrust as to the credibility of the report," Krauskopf said. "How can we truly know Lyden performed all of these autopsies correctly?"

Shaker eventually submitted his letter of resignation and it was learned he is under criminal investigation.

