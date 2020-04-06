CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mother Teresa Shelter is once again up and running to help feed people in need on the streets of Corpus Christi.

"It's been a little bit rough you know I've had to ask some of the people in the community to help me to buy food," client Shawna Pruitt said. "Sometimes, we have some church groups that come through and give us sack lunches in the afternoons so that really helps too."

Last week the day shelter opened up its courtyard to the public. The group never stopped serving food during the pandemic, but did have to close its public areas. We're told anyone wearing a mask is welcome to have a meal.

"We try to remind them to be distancing and we have some signs like a green mark that's the sign they can sit," Sister Sibi said.

The shelter serves breakfast from 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

