Mothers depressed during pregnancy can lead to behavioral issues in children, study suggests

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most people are familiar with post-partum depression, but many people don't talk about depression in mothers during their pregnancy.

A recent study from UCLA Newsroom is linking depression in mothers to rising symptoms of kids' behavioral issues.

Dr. Nauman Khan, a child and adolescent psychiatrist is an advocate for mental health no matter the age of the person.

“Whether it be the mental health of children, adults, the general population, or, you know maternal mental health, I think addressing mental health concerns early on as early as possible, and screening for that as early as possible is very important," Khan said. "So that you can then make those interventions early on and early intervention is, is what's key."

Although Dr. Khan does feel the study can be improved in some areas, he said early screenings could likely prevent behavioral disruptions and focus and attention problems possibly later on.

