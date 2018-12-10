CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — An area motorcycle club is one of many organizations revving up awareness of breast cancer.

The Reguladores are hosting a fundraiser Saturday that involves hopping on your motorcycle and riding out to Padre Island, Port Aransas and Corpus Christi.

Tisha Zerbes put it all together. She battled breast cancer herself, so the fundraising means a lot to her.

"Just so much more to learn about the disease, and funding is needed, and there is new breakthrough's everyday, but not the breakthrough that's needed, which is a cure," Zerbes said.

All proceeds from the ride will go to a non-profit that provides free mammograms and spreads breast cancer awareness.

