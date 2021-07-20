x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Corpus Christi man killed in motorcycle crash on Gollihar Road

Medical examiners have identified the victim as 35-year-old Cody Lewis.
Credit: WNEP

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fatal accident on the 4900 block of Gollihar Road took the life of a Corpus Christi resident on Monday evening. 

Medical examiners have identified the victim as 35-year-old Cody Lewis.

Lewis was killed after police said he drove his motorcycle off of the roadway and into a parking lot of a local business on Gollihar Road as he was approaching South Staples Street.

Police said Lewis failed to negotiate the curve on the road and struck a large object and was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by officials. 

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: 