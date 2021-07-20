Corpus Christi man killed in motorcycle crash on Gollihar Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fatal accident on the 4900 block of Gollihar Road took the life of a Corpus Christi resident on Monday evening.
Medical examiners have identified the victim as 35-year-old Cody Lewis.
Lewis was killed after police said he drove his motorcycle off of the roadway and into a parking lot of a local business on Gollihar Road as he was approaching South Staples Street.
Police said Lewis failed to negotiate the curve on the road and struck a large object and was thrown from his motorcycle.
He was pronounced dead on the scene by officials.
