CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — "We must take responsibility for our own personal safety when we're out there."

After a massive increase in biker fatalities, local riders held an event in conjunction with the Texas Department of Transportation and local law enforcement, to encourage biker smarts and safety.

"Ride safer, smarter, better, survive," said Chere Laine, a commander and passionate biker.

In the past months, TxDOT released their 'Look Twice' initiative but bikers said they must take responsibility for their own safety.

"This is a passion that overflows, I need to save my neighbors and friends the best I can, our other choice is nothing and that's not acceptable," Laine added.

Laine recalled the pain of loosing a friend while riding, which is why she's educating other bikers on motorcycle safety. This includes receiving the proper license to operate a motorcycle.

Tonya Gonzales, the Texas Commander of the Coalition for Independent Riders and Chrome Divas said the statistics point to lack of knowledge as a main cause of biker fatalities.

"Only four of them had motorcycle licenses, alcohol has been a factor," she said.

During the event, local leaders and officials like Jude Schexnyder spoke to the crowd to urge the importance of riding gear.

"The only thing between you and a trip to the hospital is whatever gear you wear that day," he said.

Schexnyder, an avid biker himself, has been in motorcycle crashes but survived by wearing riding pants, boots, a jacket and most importantly, a helmet.

"I truly believe in riding with my gear on all the time."

Regardless of their affiliation or riding experience, all of the bikers at the event all agreed it's time for riders to take responsibility for their actions on the road.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram!

© 2018 KIII