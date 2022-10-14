Motorcycle safety front and center after fatal accident, with 'Rock and Ride' in town

One local father has made safety awareness for riders his mission after losing his son in an accident.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You could be seeing a lot more bikers on the roads this weekend.

That's because of the 'Rock and Ride 2022' motorcycle event happening this weekend.

A local father is sharing his son's story to warn drivers to please take an extra second to look out for motorcycles this weekend.

'Look twice, save a life' is the mantra behind "Bikers Lives Matter in Honor of GDP". This weekend, hundreds more motorcycles will be on our area roads. And Gerald A. Palmer hopes the story of his son Gerald Dylan will save a life.

"So bike awareness to me is being your brother's keeper and watching out for one another," Palmer said.

It's been nearly two years, since Gerald A. Palmer's life changed.

"After losing my son, I just look at it a whole 'nother way," Palmer said.

Biker awareness is now his life's mission.

"This is Gerald Dylan Palmer, he's my 20 year old son, my beloved son," Palmer said. "That I lost in a motorcycle accident on Saratoga on December 12, 2020."

Bikers like Edward Prince have rallied behind Gerald A. Palmer's mission to make sure the word gets out on what to look out for if you see motorists on the road.

"If you see one, you might see two, or you might see four, five or six so we always wanna make sure if we see other motorcycles together, that they try to stay together, so let's try to help them do that," Prince said.

The GDP project's number one mission is to save a life.

"There's a life riding on it so just be very cautious not only this weekend, but every day," Palmer said.

As for the Rock and Ride event, it's here in Corpus Christi today and tomorrow tonight there's a concert at Brewster Street.