Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital Monday after crashing on his way to the island on the JFK Causeway.

According to a witness, the rider was not wearing a helmet, crashed his bike, and was thrown off the motorcycle.

The rider was rushed to a nearby hospital, and his condition remains unknown.

