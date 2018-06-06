A 21-year-old man was sent to the hospital Tuesday night after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his motorcycle on Weber and Tripoli Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with severe injuries. Witnesses said a vehicle traveling north on Weber struck the motorcyclist. The driver was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline hospital in critical-but-stable condition.

Officers said the victim was not wearing a helmet.

The 23-year-old driver who struck the motorcyclist was issued a ticket for failing to yield the right of way.

"Not just look, but look and see to make sure that nobody is coming. Even if somebody is coming fast, you still need to yield right of way, so it's one of those things. You've got to look, really," said Lt. Timothy Frazier of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

