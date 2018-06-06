An accident late Tuesday night left a 21-year old man severely injured after he was hit while riding his motorcycle on the city's south side.

Corpus Christi Police say they responded to a call just after 10 p.m. of a vehicle accident near Weber Road and Tripoli Drive. When they arrived on the scene officers say they discovered the victim in critical condition, and quickly rushed him to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital, where he was later stabilized.

The 23-year old driver who struck the victim was sited for failing to yield the right of way. The name of both the driver and victim remain unknown.

This is a developing story, stay with 3 News for the latest.

