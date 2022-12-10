Motorcyclist killed by wrong-way driver in Flour Bluff mourned by his band

'He was definitely a showman,' said Marcus Reyes, who said he's been making music with Tim Barrera for years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman is facing serious charges after Corpus Christi Police Department officials believe she caused a wrong-way crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist over the weekend.



According to the crash report obtained by 3NEWS, 30-year-old Sarah Hoss was under the influence when she drove the wrong direction on the SPID feeder road toward Waldron Road, hitting the motorcyclist.

The report also states Hoss made no attempt to stop and continued going the wrong way on the access road for another 800 feet after hitting 54-year-old Eutimio Barrera was killed.



Barrera, who recently had moved to Corpus Christi, was the lead singer of a Houston-area classic rock band After Party Roxx , and his bandmates said he was loved by many.

"Just devastating -- it just hits you in the stomach," said drummer Marcus Reyes.



Reyes said he and Barrera had been making music together for years -- Marcus on the drums and Tim singing his heart out at their shows.





In fact, the band had just done a gig the weekend before the accident, and we were booked for another this upcoming weekend.

It also had big plans for the future.



'We were just with him,” he said. “We just had a great show. Getting the band back together; was going to book the whole year ... I don’t know what else to say."





Reyes said he and the other band members are at a loss for words after their friend lost his life while out riding his motorcycle, which they say was "his baby."

Reyes said Barrera will be dearly missed, but his spirit will live on through his music.



"A drink, a cigar and a smile -- that was Tim. And on stage putting on a show, dancing around, getting the crowd into it,” he said. “You name it. He was definitely a showman."