Victim killed in JFK Causeway crash has been identified

Police responded to the crash on Aug. 7 involving a motorcyclist.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The motorcyclist who died in the early morning crash on Aug. 7 has been identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office as 34-year-old Robert Barrera.

Corpus Christi police responded to a call at the Red Dot Pier on Monday around 2 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found Barrera dead.

Barrera was traveling down the causeway when the accident occurred. Witnesses told police that they heard the motorcycle accelerate before crashing.

Another witness said she saw sparks flying after the crash and attempted to help.

Barrera was a manager at the local Wings n' More restaurant. More details about his life can be found on the Guardian Funeral Home's website.