Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A motorcyclist is recovering in the hospital after crashing along the Crosstown Expressway Monday night.

According to investigators, it was just after 9 p.m. when the man was speeding in the left-hand lane when he turned too fast, slamming into an SUV. Witnesses said the driver was thrown from his bike and continued to barrel down the highway for several yards.

The witnesses stopped to help the man before he was rushed to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital.

Police said the motorcyclist suffered some severe injuries. There is currently no word on his condition.

