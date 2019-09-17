CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter following an accident Saturday morning that left one motorcyclist dead on the 2500 block of Gollihar.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was driving an SUV when he hit a 59-year-old man riding a motorcycle from behind, causing the bike to go under the vehicle, which then dragged the victim. The SUV then flipped and collided with a house.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital.

Police said the driver of the SUV would be identified once a warrant has been issued.

