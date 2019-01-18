CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Motorcyclists from all over South Texas are being asked to help the Corpus Christi Police Department by participating in a special kind of ride known as "Frosty Fingers."

Every year, Corpus Christi Cycle Plaza asks riders to donate a brand new teddy bear or stuffed animal to fill up a police squad car. The stuffed animals go to the police department's victim assistance program.

According to organizers of the Frosty Fingers ride, those who participate will get to enjoy scenic country roads as they make their way around Corpus Christi Bay.

"Around the country roads and show people the back roads and the good scenery. So it's going to be a good ride around the bay, and then we're going to double back over here to Calallen," marketing director Artug Altug said.

Altug said that Frosty Fingers is all about creating awareness about the importance of sharing the road with motorcycles.

The Frosty Fingers ride is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27.