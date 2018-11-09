Corpus Christi (KIII News) — As the Coastal Bend prepares for potential flooding due to a tropical disturbance approaching the Gulf of Mexico, many low lying areas in town are already flooded due to significant rains.

Kiii News Reporter Taylor Alanis went Live from Park Road 22 on Padre Island with more on what motorists can expect in coming days.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII