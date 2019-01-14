CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Department confirmed Monday that they are investigating claims that a mouse was spotted inside the AMC Theater.

3News viewer Christian Mesa captured it all on video. Mesa said he and his family were at the 1 p.m. showing of "Wreck It Ralph" Saturday when they spotted the rodent. Mesa said his wife and daughter had told them they'd seen a mouse crawling on the floor and he didn't believe them until he heard something crawling along the rails and saw it for himself.

A photo of the incident surfaced on social media this weekend, along with Mesa's video. The rodent can be seen crawling along the wall near a hand rail in the theater.

This is not the AMC Theater's first incident with mice. Back in September the theater was shut down after a viral video was posted of a mouse inside the theater.

That video prompted an investigation that resulted in dozens of mice being found inside. AMC Theaters said at the time they hired three outside contractors to help set traps and seal up any gaps inside the building, along with a deep cleaning of the theater.

On Monday, the Health Department said at this point nothing has been confirmed and that inspectors were on the scene looking into the claim. They also said inspectors have been following up every month at the location since the first outbreak of mice was discovered.