A few lucky families got a mouthwatering preview of some new additions at Schlitterbahn Riverpark & Resort in Corpus Christi.

The only side effect is that it will turn your tongue blue.

The Mermaid Funnel Cake is one of four new menu items you can select from at the resort. Tuesday's tasting was part of Food Week celebrations happening at the park.

"We invited some of our season pass holders, folks who were wondering by and staff for a chance to taste some of these new items," Schlitterbahn spokesperson Winter Prosapio said.

Other new selections include the Salted Caramel Pretzel and the Bangin' Shrimp. You can find the items at the park's Tugboat Grill and the Veranda restaurant.

