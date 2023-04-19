Moving truck slams into Taco Palenque

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Taco Palenque on Saratoga was heavily damaged early Wednesday morning after a moving truck slammed into the storefront.
Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were called to the restaurant on the 5600 block of Saratoga just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a moving truck had slammed into the building and was inside the store, officials with the department said.
The man who was driving the truck, who has been identified as Jonathan Gregori, 22, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
