Mr. Bill's Christmas Wonderland returns to the Corpus Christi area

This year, the Cox family is back again after the passing of Mr. Bill himself -- who brought the joy of the season to our community for more than two decades.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you caught the Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC earlier Monday night, it might have brought back memories of when one local favorite was featured on the show.

The Cox family behind Mr. Bills Christmas Wonderland was one of two local spots featured on the show last year.

This year, they're back again after the passing of Mr. Bill himself -- who brought the joy of the season to our community for more than two decades with his Christmas display.

However, with the tradition continuing on without him, the community will never forget his impact on the Coastal Bend.

"I hate the fact that he had passed away last year and I love the fact that the family is keeping up with his tradition and allowing the entire city to embrace everything that he's been doing over the years," said Corpus Christi resident Cassie Rosebrock.