Mr. Bill's Christmas Wonderland to be featured on ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'

The family made the announcement on their Facebook page.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mr. Bill's Christmas Wonderland are set to represent the Coastal Bend with its display as part of "The Great Christmas Light Fight" on ABC.

The Cox family made the announcement on Mr. Bill's Christmas Wonderland's Facebook page, explaining their excitement of being featured on national TV.

"We are excited to finally announce that Mr. Bill's Christmas Wonderland will be on ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' on Sunday, November 28th at 9 PM Central," the family wrote. "While we are deeply saddened that Mr. Bill isn't able to share in this announcement, we know he will be tuning in to watch from above."

Bill Cox, the founder of Mr. Bill's Christmas Wonderland, passed away on Nov. 10. He operated the Christmas display for more than 22 years in the Coastal Bend.

His family looks to carry on the tradition for the display in his honor for year's to come.

You can see what his family had to say about his legacy in the video below:

