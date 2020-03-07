Mr. Roy's Fireworks has what you need for the holiday weekend

This Fourth of July will look different for all of us this year, but you can still count on the skies being filled with entertainment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mr. Roy's Fireworks is a family run business and has been in the Coastal Bend for 50 plus years. They have locations in Callalen, Kingsville, Bishop, Alice and other surrounding areas.

David Saenz helps out with the business. He said sales aren't as high as years past, and it affects his family's income.

"You live on what you make and you retire on what you have, so it all goes hand in hand," Saenz said.

Saenz said he's hoping Independence Day will help boost sales.

"This is going to be a great week because it lands on the third and fourth on the weekend," Saenz said.

Mr. Roy's has been prioritizing people's safety by enforcing social distancing and mask requirements. This may be many people's first time popping fireworks on their own due to the cancellation of big firework shows. Saenz suggests if you want to create your show, Mr. Roy's has you covered.

"You have extremes, my Roy's fun bags, black cat firecrackers," Saenz said. "You got some big daddy packs called God Fathers."

If you prefer something a little less extreme or something for the kids, they have sparklers, little string pullers and flying saucers. Mr. Roy's will be open until about midnight on July 4.

It's always safer to watch a public display than shoot off your own personal fireworks, but if you're determined to do that there are some safety tips you need to keep in mind.

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Young children should not handle fireworks.

Older children should be supervised by adults.

Make sure anyone in close range is wearing eye protection.

Never light fireworks indoors and always stay away from people and houses.

Do not try to relight malfunctioning fireworks.

Keep a bucket of water nearby in case a fire does break out.

Fireworks are illegal inside the Corpus Christi city limits.

To report illegal fireworks you can call the non-emergency police at 361-886-2600.

