Mrs. Braid's donates fresh bread to help those in need

The bread shop is giving 500 loaves of bread to the Coastal Bend Food Bank each week during summer break.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank received a donation from Mrs. Braid's to help those in need.

It's part of their Fighting Texas Hunger Program.

The bread shop is giving 500 loaves of bread to the food bank each week during summer break. Additionally, Mrs. Baird's will also donate one loaf of fresh bread for every one of theirs that is sold.

"You know, school is out. As they say, the kitchen is closed for a lot of kids who have food insecurities," said Shane Sumrow with Mrs. Baird's. "And so we hope that this donation will help put a lot of sandwiches on the plates of those in need this summer."

Bea Hanson, Executive Director of the food bank, said that the donation makes it possible for parents to make quick and easy lunches for their families.

"So now, it's making it easier with peanut butter and jelly or ham and cheese, to have a nice, nutritious lunch for the kids. Bread is a basic staple people are always asking for," Hanson said.

Supply-chain challenges, rising gas prices and inflation are making it harder for families to keep their pantries stocked.

To make a monetary donation, residents can look for and scan the Fighting Texas Hunger QR code in the grocery store or go online to mrsbairds.com.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.