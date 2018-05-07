The U.S. Border Patrol arrested a member of the MS-13 gang on the Fourth of July at the Sarita checkpoint just south of Kingsville, Texas.

Agents arrested a Salvadoran national at the Sarita checkpoint after they came across a vehicle containing drugs and weapons. The Salvadoran national is a U.S. citizen but after a background check it was discovered that he is a member of the notorious MS-13 gang.

He was arrested and turned over to the Kenedy County Sheriff's Department.

