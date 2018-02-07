Ms. Payne is a member of the Rotary Club International, Business Networking International, chair for Area Agency on Aging advisory committee, and volunteers as well.

Her special interests include skeet shooting, singing, and celebrating every full moon with her husband for the past eight-years.

She dazed the crowd and judges Sunday night with her song "Crazy" and philosophy of life statement.

Ms. Payne moves on to Dallas later this year to represent the Coastal Bend at the state level.

