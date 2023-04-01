x
Mud bridge could be fixed ahead of schedule, city officials said

A sinkhole that uncovered structural damage under the bridge has left the area without direct access from Flour Bluff to mainland Corpus Christi since December.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City officials announced last week that the contractor had added a second crew to the Yorktown mud bridge project, and that decision seems to be paying dividends.

During the weekly mud bridge construction update, public works director Ernie de la Garza said the sub-contractor that may mean a slightly earlier completion date -- March 24. 

The 70-day timetable given had work running through May 1, de la Garza said.   

"Barring any kind of other additional scope that might happen under the bridge, which we don't expect, that would impact that completion date,” he said. “But right now, our sub-contractor is projecting an earlier than 70-working-day date."

The mud bridge at Oso Bay was closed in mid-December after a sinkhole appeared in the asphalt at the edge of the bridge.

The city determined the bridge pilings had been undermined and had to be fixed.

The bridge is expected to be completely re-built in 2025.

