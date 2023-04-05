Mud bridge guardrail installation, surface work expected soon as crews finish up work on pilings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Contractors on the Yorktown mud bridge are getting closer to finishing up their work on the bridge pilings and are preparing to install guardrails on the bridge in the coming weeks, an update from the City of Corpus Christi Public Works Department stated Wednesday.
Wednesday is the 51st working day of what is expected to be a 70-work day project to repair the bridge after significant damage to the road back in December.
The deadline has been set for April 28 for repairs to be complete, but weather may put a stop to work at the end of this week.
Public works director Ernesto de la Garza said crews with Southern Bridge and Road expect to finish filling jackets with grout this week, weather permitting. Barges will then be removed to prepare for the installation of guardrails and surface work on the bridge.
A cold front Wednesday, which is expected to bring significant rain to the Coastal Bend for the rest of the week, could delay work.
"We understand the importance of the bridge to this community, and we are working diligently on repairs to get the bridge back open quickly and safely," de la Garza said.
