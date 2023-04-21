Yorktown mud bridge reopens Friday, once again connecting Corpus Christi's south side to Flour Bluff

The last time anyone drove across the bridge was in December 2022.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For months there has been only one way to get to and from Flour Bluff from Corpus Christi- via S. Padre Island Drive.

The Yorktown mud bridge, which was a second, and only other, route to Flour Bluff, was closed in December after a sinkhole led city officials to find damage to the entire bridge due to erosion.

Today, Friday April 21, the bridge will reopen to traffic, once again connecting Corpus Christi's south side to the Bluff. TxDOT has also agreed to move up a total rebuild of the Yorktown mud bridge to 2025, a year earlier than previously planned

A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. with city officials before the opening. You can watch that ceremony live on our 3NEWS app, and on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. The ceremony will also stream on our website and YouTube page.

