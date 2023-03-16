Mud bridge timeline still on track as work ends on columns Wednesday

Work on coverings for the columns will being Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews completed work on all the Oso Bay mud bridge on the columns Wednesday.



The next step will be preparing the bridge columns for specialized jackets.



The process will begin with rebar cages and is expected to start Monday.



Work is still expected to be completed by April 28.

