Mud bridge repairs still expected to be complete by end of April

Wednesday was the 54th working day of what is expected to be a 70 workday project.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Contractors with Southern Road and Bridge seem to be in the final stretch of making repairs to the Yorktown mud bridge.

After completing work on the jackets and piles on Monday, crews Wednesday were preparing to install guardrails and start surface work on the bridge. That work is expected to being Thursday.

The bridge has been closed since Dec. 12, 2022, due to significant damage, cutting off a heavily used thoroughfare from Corpus Christi's southside to Flour Bluff. Current repairs to the bridge began more than a month later, on Jan. 23, when city officials realized it wouldn't be an easy fix.

Though last week's rains pushed work back, crews still expect to be finished by the set completion date, which we were previously told would be April 28.

Daily updates on repairs to the bridge can be found here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!