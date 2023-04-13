Mud bridge repairs still expected to be complete by end of April

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Contractors with Southern Road and Bridge seem to be in the final stretch of making repairs to the Yorktown mud bridge.
After completing work on the jackets and piles on Monday, crews Wednesday were preparing to install guardrails and start surface work on the bridge. That work is expected to being Thursday.
The bridge has been closed since Dec. 12, 2022, due to significant damage, cutting off a heavily used thoroughfare from Corpus Christi's southside to Flour Bluff. Current repairs to the bridge began more than a month later, on Jan. 23, when city officials realized it wouldn't be an easy fix.
Though last week's rains pushed work back, crews still expect to be finished by the set completion date, which we were previously told would be April 28.
Daily updates on repairs to the bridge can be found here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
- Craigslist car scam puts Corpus Christi family out 20K; investigation showed car was also stolen
- More than 80 people cited, 13 arrested in Prime Time gameroom bust
- New STAAR test moves online, removes promotion requirement and some stress for parents, students
- Calallen women sees unexpected 16K demolition bill after saving neighbor from tragic house fire
- Five projects approved for Downtown Corpus Christi including luxury bar, hotel
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.