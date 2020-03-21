CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Of course, local grocery stores, and supermarkets are still struggling to meet the demands of shoppers but now, there is at least one local restaurant stepping up to help relieve some of that stress.

3News' Mariah Gallegos shows us what's going on at the Mudbugs Cajun Icehouse on Airline.

"It's great when local businesses step up to offer this type of generosity and assistance," said Sam Longoria.

Sam Longoria is one of many community members who are taking advantage of grocery pickups being offered at the Mudbug Cajun Icehouse.

"Just with so many people going, it's just hard to get what you need for your family," added community member, Sam Longoria.

He says it's been difficult facing the long lines and shortages at the grocery stores.

"We know the struggles right now of getting into the grocery store. Getting meats and milk and eggs and waiting that two hours and then all of a sudden say, 'Hey we're out, we don't have it'", said Krista Rose, management team.

Krista Rose is a part of the team at Mudbugs helping take orders and get them wrapped up for customers.

"I love it, I'm really big in volunteer work with my church and everything so I absolutely enjoy doing all of this. I'm willing to donate all of my free time to make sure that everyone gets what they need," added Rose.

She says they will continue helping the community in any way that they can.

"We're doing the best we can so that we can fulfill our promises with what we have," stated Rose.

The restaurant will also start giving out free lunches for students next week.

"It's gonna be free curbside and the only thing we ask is proof of enrollment in school. We want to try to give back in that way, added Rose.

The company's 'sister locations' - Rock and Roll Sushi and the Bar and Grill in Flour Bluff will also be doing the grocery pickups for the next two weeks.

"It makes my heart happy, very happy," said Krista Rose.

