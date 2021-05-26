Multi Agency Task Force stands at the ready for any emergencies in Corpus Christi this Memorial Day weekend

Here's how the city is preparing for the upcoming holiday weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Horrible traffic delays, mainly over the JFK bridge onto North Padre Island, has led to the creation of a Multi Agency Task Force to make sure the city and Coastal Bend is ready for major holidays.

We talked with City Manager Peter Zanoni to find out what the task force means for residents and tourists alike.





"I got a call on Memorial Day, several actually, saying 'Hey, the traffic is extremely backed up over the causeway. What is the city doing about it?' " Zanoni said. "And admittedly, I admit we weren't prepared for the traffic."

Zanoni explained he created a multi department and agency task force after experiencing his first two years of popular beach holidays.

"That day, it dawned on me that we need to be prepared for major holidays like this and so we put together a task force of about 20, 25 individuals and all these individuals are directors, executives in other agencies outside of the city, and they all have something to do when there's a major holiday," he said.



Zanoni said besides police and fire, agencies in the task force include parks and rec, Padre Island National Seashore, TX DOT, DPS, the chamber of commerce and the convention and visitors bureau among others.





One of those agencies is Emergency Services District #2. The district's fire chief is Dale Scott who says even the tragic recent drowning was a chance to make sure his personnel knew what to do in an emergency.

"It gave us a chance to sharpen all our skills with CCFD, CCPD, Beach Rescue, beach operations folks," Scott said. "And it's a really strong working relationship out there."

Zanoni said that extra emergency vehicles will be stationed on the island.

He said they've even made plans for emergency vehicles on the beach itself.

"On the beach, there will be a dedicated public safety road if you will, or lane, a public safety lane for either a fire, or police or ambulance vehicles," Zanoni said.





The city is also using message boards and advertising in cities all over Texas to post traffic conditions and whether it's wiser to get to the beach via the Port Aransas Ferry. It's new effort to keep beach goers posted using golf carts with information teams for all things tourist related.



He hopes each holiday will be smoother than the last for everyone.

