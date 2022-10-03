5 in custody following multi-county chase that ended at East Texas State Fair

The chase began in Van Zandt County and ended at the entrance to the East Texas State Fair in Smith County.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Five people were taken into custody following a multi-county chase late Sunday night.

According to the Tyler Police Dept., around 11:50 p.m., the Smith County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Dept. of Public Safety assisted the Canton Police Dept. in a chase out of Van Zandt County that was headed down Hwy. 31 West into Smith County.

The vehicle was eventually stopped at the entrance to the East Texas State Fair in Tyler.

Officials tell CBS19, five people got out of the vehicle and ran. They were eventually captured and turned over the CPD.