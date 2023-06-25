Multi-million dollar construction project planned for Everhart Road

The section is about 1.3 miles between South Padre Island Drive and Alameda Street. City officials expect it to take at least two years or longer.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on Everhart Road is set to continue as plans for the next project are revealed.

The section is about 1.3 miles between South Padre Island Drive and Alameda Street. It will bring a similar look to roadwork locals already saw on Everhart south of SPID.

City officials told 3NEWS they expect the second project to take at least two years or longer. The first project began back in September 2019 and took more than a year and half to complete between SPID and Holly Road.

"It's over twice as large as, as that project but the end result is going to be very similar. It's going to be concrete pavement and very similar improvements to what you see on the Southside," Edmonds explained.

Jeff Edmonds is the Corpus Christi Engineering Services Department director. He said the next Everhart Road project is three projects in one. One project is from Bond 2018 and two are from Bond 2020.

A phasing plan will break work up into five phases, starting at Alameda Street. Edmonds said two-way traffic will be maintained, but there will be lane closures throughout the project.

"Unfortunately, it's going to be disruptive like construction normally is and we'll do everything in our power to try and mitigate those negative impacts," Edmonds added.

When the next Everhart project is done, there will be concrete pavement from Alameda Street to Holly Road.

Edmonds said while his department focuses mostly on pavement and utility problems, he does notice economic renewal in areas where these projects happen. Assistant City Manager Neiman Young said the area is important for Corpus Christi's economy.

"It's very important to, you know, the economic vitality of the city, and so by us being able to address it, we're not only taking care of our citizens, but we're helping to continue to promote and support that economic growth," Young said.

City officials said the project will cost nearly $30 million and City Council will award the construction contract to JE Construction Services on Tuesday.

That is the same company that did Airline Road from McArdle Road to SPID, so drivers can expect it to look similar. Young said hiring a local contractor helps keep the money spent on the project in the community.

"We are very happy with, you know, our contractor partners for this project," Young said. "And really looking forward to doing, opening that newly, newly established roadway for our citizens."

Edmonds said it has been at least forty years since any significant construction work was done on this section of Everhart. He explained the first phase of construction should start in a couple months after some administrative decisions are made.

A traffic control plan will eventually be based on what the contractor presents to the city.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!