Multiple arrests made at Corpus Christi home

The charges range from possession of a controlled substance, dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple arrests were made at a home off Pasadena Place and Santa Fe Street.

28-year-old Joshua Morales was arrested for an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Corpus Christi police.

Three other women, 23-year-old Caitlin Edwards, 25-year-old Miranda Gonzalez and 38-year-old Stephanie Roman were arrested. The charges range from possession of a controlled substance, dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Altogether, the group had several outstanding warrants. Police confirmed that no children were inside the house.

