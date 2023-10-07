Multiple candidates consider run for Dist. 34 Texas Representative's seat

3NEWS was able to confirm that Corpus Christi Dist. 3 Councilman Roland Barrera is a candidate for the job.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday, Dist. 34 Representative Abel Herrero of Robstown announced that he will not be seeking re-election at the end of his term.

Now that Herrero has decided not run again as the Dist. 34 State House representative, there is the question of who will replace him?

3NEWS was able to find out that Corpus Christi Dist. 3 Councilman Roland Barrera is a confirmed candidate for the job.

"I think it's a perfect fit," he said.

3NEWS also contacted a number of other possible candidates, such as former Dist. 34 Representative Hugo Berlanga, who served from 1983 to 1998.

Berlanga said he is highly considering running for the seat again. He currently works as a lobbyist and consultant.

Also, former Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said that she is considering running for the position. She believes she'd be a strong candidate and understands the issues in the district and will make her decision soon.

Former State Representative Solomon Ortiz Jr. said he's been encouraged to run by a number of current House members. He too said that he will decide soon if he's running or not.

