Multiple cars involved in accident on Saratoga and Cimarron

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a car accident early this evening involving several vehicles at the intersection of Saratoga and Cimarron.
Several roads were closed due to the accident, with a total of 6 cars involved in the crash.
3NEWS was told there were no life-threatening injuries. However, 3 out of the 8 people involved in the crash were taken to nearby hospitals for precaution.
CCPD asked drivers to avoid the area all together if possible, during the investigation.
