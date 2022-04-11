Multiple cars involved in accident on Saratoga and Cimarron

Several roads were closed due to the accident, with a total of 6 cars involved in the crash.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a car accident early this evening involving several vehicles at the intersection of Saratoga and Cimarron.

3NEWS was told there were no life-threatening injuries. However, 3 out of the 8 people involved in the crash were taken to nearby hospitals for precaution.

CCPD asked drivers to avoid the area all together if possible, during the investigation.

