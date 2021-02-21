Cities in the Coastal Bend partner to provide water for Aransas County residents

Portland, Rockport, and Fulton are partnering together to make clean water available to Aransas County residents.

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Portland, Rockport, and Fulton are partnering together to make clean water available to Aransas County residents who need it, beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 21.

The water filling station will be the Fulton convention center at 402 n. Fulton Beach Road. Any resident of Aransas County can bring their own empty containers and fill up with up to five gallons of potable water at no cost.

The city of Rockport provides water to most of Aransas County and is currently under a water boil advisory.

Due to the many small leaks that have yet to be identified, the water system must be turned off around 5:00 each night so that the water tanks can refill overnight.

The City of Rockport say no deliveries of bottled water have arrived despite continuous effort by local emergency management officials.

The City of Portland had just purchased a food grade water tank with a trailer so that they could provide a water fill station for their residents and offered the resource to their neighbors since they no longer needed it.

“We appreciate the thoughtfulness of Mayor Skurow and the City of Portland in our time of need and welcome their assistance,” said Rockport Mayor, Patrick Rios.

