BISHOP, Texas — Firefighters with the Annaville Fire Department and Nueces County ESD #3 battled a structure fire in Bishop, Texas, Sunday night.

Nueces County ESD #3 took to social media Monday morning to share photos of the blaze and to thank their team and the Annaville Fire Department for showing great teamwork.

The post states that fire crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading throughout the home or from catching the neighbor's home on fire.

Multiple crews battle house fire in Bishop

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: