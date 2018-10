Taft (Kiii News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed there was a shooting in Taft Saturday evening.

There are multiple fatalities and one injured.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for the latest.

