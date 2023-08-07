Multiple fire agencies worked to put out flames near Chapman Ranch

The major fire burned an estimated 200 acres.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Details have been released on a major fire that burned an estimated 200-acres just South of the city near Chapman Ranch.

According to a post from the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi Fire and Emergency Services, several agencies showed up to help put the flames out.

Some of them included, the Annaville Fire Department, Orange Grove, the Texas A&M Forrest Service and many more.

The initial cause is believed to have been a catalytic converter driving through the grass.

