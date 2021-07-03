Multiple fire crews battle large brush fire in Fulton on Saturday

Two cars and four storage buildings were lost due to the fire.

FULTON, Texas — Multiple Coastal Bend fire units battled a fast-moving brush fire Saturday afternoon in Fulton.

Firefighters responded to a large grass fire which they say was moving fast. Units were able to save the occupants home and homes near the location fire however, two cars and four storage buildings were lost.



Several agencies assisted with battling the blaze including the fire departments from Rockport, Lamar, Aransas Pass, and Ingleside as well as the Aransas County Sheriff's Office, DPS, Allegiance EMS, and Aransas County Road and Bridge.

