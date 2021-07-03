Multiple fire crews battle large brush fire in Fulton on Saturday

FULTON, Texas — Multiple Coastal Bend fire units battled a fast-moving brush fire Saturday afternoon in Fulton.
Firefighters responded to a large grass fire which they say was moving fast. Units were able to save the occupants home and homes near the location fire however, two cars and four storage buildings were lost.
Several agencies assisted with battling the blaze including the fire departments from Rockport, Lamar, Aransas Pass, and Ingleside as well as the Aransas County Sheriff's Office, DPS, Allegiance EMS, and Aransas County Road and Bridge.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- COVID-19 vaccine in the Coastal Bend: Everything you need to know
- Buc Days is back for 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks and social distancing will be required.
- When Nueces County can expect to receive its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
- More than 100,000 pounds of dead fish have now been removed from canals on Padre Island