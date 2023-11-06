x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Multiple fire departments extinguish fire on FM-2725

At this time details are limited on how far the blaze spread or if anyone was hurt.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas Pass Fire Department and multiple other agencies including the Ingleside Fire Department battled flames on FM-2725 near County Road 2192.

At this time details are limited on how far the fire spread or if anyone was hurt.

Aransas Pass PD shared to their page that emergency crews were blocking access from FM 2726 to highway 361.

Stick with 3NEWS for more updates when they become available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

Before You Leave, Check This Out