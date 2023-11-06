Multiple fire departments extinguish fire on FM-2725

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas Pass Fire Department and multiple other agencies including the Ingleside Fire Department battled flames on FM-2725 near County Road 2192.
At this time details are limited on how far the fire spread or if anyone was hurt.
Aransas Pass PD shared to their page that emergency crews were blocking access from FM 2726 to highway 361.
Stick with 3NEWS for more updates when they become available.
