ROCKPORT, Texas — Several area fire departments are responding to a major fire at Highway 188 and Leo Miller Road in the Rockport area.
According to Aransas County Sheriff Bill Mills, the blaze started as a vehicle fire and sparked a brush fire, putting a number of home in the area in danger.
3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
