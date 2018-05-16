Firefighters had a busy Wednesday in Bee County as they were battling a total of seven active brush fires throughout the county.

The Sheriff's Office said the fires might have been intentionally set. Over 800 acres were burned barely missing three houses.

"Saw a good column of smoke shooting up and saw some moderate to high fire activity," said Ruel Esparza, Regional Fire Coordinator at Texas A&M Forest Service.

An hour into battling grass fires across Bee County firefighters called in the forest service out of Victoria, Tx.

The largest of the fires off of FM 798 and County Road 132 in Pawnee destroyed more than 500 acres alone.

"These fires are suspicious. Have seven fires all at one time in the same area," said Beeville Fire Chief Bill Burris.

The fires spread across rural properties but got dangerously close to three homes.

"We had trucks staged at their house, and before the fire could get to them we knocked all the fire down around the house," Burris said.

12-departments from Live Oak, Karnes and Bee Counties also responded to the fire.

"Its so dry right now and the wind and the humidity and the fires. that's when they get worse when the humidity," Burris said.

So dry that effective at 6 p.m Bee County went under a burn ban.

"Exercise caution when they are going ahead and doing the burning," Esparza said. "Burning debris out in the properties. Making sure they keep an eye on the fire. Making sure that they're fully out once they are done with it."

Even though the series of fires may have intentionally, Forest Service said if people plan on barbecuing make sure they keep an eye on the fire and always have a water source nearby by or any extinguisher.

Firefighters may have been tired from the fire, but luckily no one was hurt.

"When it gets out of hand like this it puts you know not only property owners at risk, it puts livestock at risk, and it puts our firefighters at risk," Esparza said.

Burris said the fires are still under investigation.

