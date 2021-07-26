Multiple house fires keep emergency crews busy in Taft

As many as four houses were involved.

TAFT, Texas — At least one family completely lost their house this morning due to a fire that involved several homes in Taft on Monday.

Video from the scene show one house destroyed by flames.

Emergency crews are working on multiple house fires on Elm St. in Taft. Stay with 3News for updates. Posted by KIII 3 News on Monday, July 26, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.

